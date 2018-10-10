Mustard Seed expands, assumes operation of People’s Place shelter

The shelter currently accommodates up to 46 adults during the winter months

On Dec. 1st, The Mustard Seed will assume operations of People’s Place shelter from Safe Harbour Society. Safe Harbour has been providing overnight shelter to homeless individuals experiencing sobriety at People’s Place since 1998. The shelter currently accommodates up to 46 adults during the winter months, and 35 adults for the remainder of the year.

“Safe Harbour knows this is the right thing to do for our sober guests accessing People’s Place. The Mustard Seed has more capacity than we do to enhance services; they are committed to working closely with us, and the broader community to ensure appropriate support systems are in place for our most vulnerable citizens,” said Kath Hoffman, executive director, of Safe Harbour Society.

The transition of People’s Place to The Mustard Seed allows Safe Harbour to focus their services on those who are not sober and still in need of shelter.

“The opioid crisis our community is experiencing demands emergency shelter and health care supports. Safe Harbour will be concentrating on enhancing its services, including – shelter support, Medically Supported Detox, referrals to residential treatment, housing, outreach, and Indigenous connections – for people who are actively using in our community. We will continue to provide the daytime Warming Centre at Safe Harbour and continue working towards enhancing services in the community,” added Hoffman.

The Mustard Seed has worked closely with Safe Harbour in providing much needed support and services to Red Deer’s most vulnerable citizens. With The Mustard Seed’s addition of People’s Place, individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty now have access to shelter, food, clothing, health and wellness support, and spiritual care in one centralized location.

“We are excited for the opportunity to increase our services and provide additional care for Red Deer’s most vulnerable citizens. The overnight shelter will allow us to care for those experiencing poverty and homelessness at a deeper level. Our guests often experience several barriers in their lives, and having all of our services and support systems in one building will reduce the obstacles our guests face every day,” said Byron Bradley, managing director of The Mustard Seed of Central Alberta. “The Mustard Seed is committed to providing a safe and secure environment; the increase of our staff will continue the positive, community‐focused atmosphere for our guests and the surrounding area.”

“Safe Harbour’s dedication and commitment has positively impacted the community we collectively serve. Our goal is to build on the great work Safe Harbour has been doing for so many years, and learn from the holistic and progressive approach at our 370‐person shelter [Foothills Shelter] in Calgary.”

Safe Harbour and The Mustard Seed will continue to work collaboratively towards a smooth transition of services. Safe Harbour will continue operations of People’s Place shelter until Nov. 30th.

-Submitted by The Mustard Seed

Previous story
FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

Just Posted

Mustard Seed expands, assumes operation of People’s Place shelter

The shelter currently accommodates up to 46 adults during the winter months

Edmonton’s The Royal Foundry head to Bo’s Bar and Grill Oct. 11th

Band’s superbly-crafted latest disc, Lost in Your Head, was released last year

Serious collision north of Ponoka

Emergency crews were on scene of a serious collision north of Ponoka on Highway 2

Red Deer College establishes cannabis free policy across campuses

Cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17th

Local Boys and Girls Club receives Canada Post Community Foundation support

$20,000 given in support for their Rural Program Expansion project.

WATCH: Residents take in ‘Rocktober’ this past weekend

Organizers said the event also had many schools visiting this year

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales

On Oct. 17, Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Swift announced on Sunday who she was voting for, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics

Hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

The category 4 hurricane is expected to pass south of Nova Scotia later this week

Most Read