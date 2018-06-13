Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier has invited Donald Trump to the hit Broadway musical “Come from Away,” saying he hopes “to discuss the virtues of a positive relationship” with the U.S. president.

Dwight Ball’s letter to Trump, dated Tuesday, evokes the province’s historic relationship with the United States, on both trade and military bases.

RELATED: Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

It describes Trump’s recent policies on tariffs as “extremely troubling,” and says he hoped to discuss “a positive and mutually beneficial trade relationship.”

The musical tells the true story of how Gander, N.L., welcomed more than 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11.

Ball tweeted a copy of the letter Wednesday morning. It notes the tickets would be available at Trump’s “leisure” and “hopefully are tariff-free.”

“Please advise of your acceptance of this invitation and I will forward you tickets,” he writes, without explicitly specifying which city’s version of the show he means. The premier’s office did not immediately return a Canadian Press request for comment Wednesday.

The letter appears to be in response to the recent rise in tensions between Ottawa and the U.S. administration over trade.

RELATED: Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

After this month’s G7 summit in Quebec, Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “weak and dishonest.” The president was apparently angered over the prime minister’s comments at a press conference, when he objected to American tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum last month.

“As I hope you are aware, the United States of America and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador have enjoyed a positive trade relationship for centuries with reciprocity treaties dating back to the 1800s,” wrote Ball.

“Even during the Second World War, we stood shoulder to shoulder as the U.S. government negotiated with Newfoundland and Labrador for safe and secure military bases.”

The letter says Newfoundland and Labrador believes in the mantra that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” as Ball reminds Trump of how his small province helped the Americans after the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington.

Arts impresario David Mirvish first staged ”Come from Away” in Toronto from December 2016 to January 2017 before it headed to Broadway.

Mirvish has said the musical’s success has “befuddled all expectations” both in Toronto and on Broadway, where its feel-good charm managed to win the hearts of jaded New York theatre-goers as well as a Tony Award for best direction.

Its soundtrack has been nominated for a Grammy and Canadian creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein are hard at work on a script for a film adaptation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill
Next story
Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window, say Red Deer RCMP

Three inmates remain at large

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Most Read