Police investigate a property along Mallory Cres. in Toronto as part of the Bruce McArthur investigation on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

The remains were found where Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says the remains were found in a ravine and have been sent for testing, but they have not yet been identified.

RELATED: ‘Items of interest’ found at home linked to accused killer Bruce McArthur

Investigators had previously found the remains of seven men hidden in large planters at the home in midtown Toronto in the winter months.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

RELATED: Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Police resumed digging near the home on Wednesday after cadaver dogs found several hot spots.

Police have also searched about 100 other properties with links to McArthur’s landscaping business, but found nothing.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Items of interest’ found at home linked to accused killer Bruce McArthur
Next story
At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

Just Posted

Aaron Goodvin hits the Westerner Days stage July 18th

Goodvin is preparing for a new release

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s up Wednesday

Get your weekly Red Deer news

History to come alive through the City’s park system

Representative ‘figures’ and newly-developed signs paint pictures of the past

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in parts of Central Alberta

Sunny, warmer temperatures planned for later this week

Vaulters from across Canada prepare for vaulting qualifier in Ponoka

Qualifier will see 119 teams across the country compete

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Rescuers race to drain water inside Thai cave before rains

Rescuers must extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk from cave

At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

The heat wave continues across Eastern and Central Canada

Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

The remains were found where Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper

‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting kids

RCMP say bear stalked toward one of the children while they were on an island along Hudson Bay coast

Ponoka Stampede closes with several first time winners

Ponoka athletes just miss the win in the showdown round to packed stands.

UPDATE: ‘Items of interest’ found at home linked to accused killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Most Read