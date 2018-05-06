Minor injuries in motorcycle collision south of Ponoka

Emergency crews attend to a motorcycle driver involved in a collision with another motorcycle on Highway 2 south of Ponoka Sunday afternoon. Both northbound and southbound lanes were backed up for some time while the scene was cleared. Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department and the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit and EMS crews attended. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

A motorcycle collision Sunday afternoon slowed Highway 2 lanes south of Ponoka.

At about noon, emergency crews were called to the scene of a motorcycle collision in the northbound lanes by the Morningside exit. It appears a group of motorcyclists were riding together when another motorcyclist rear-ended one of the group.

EMS, the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department attended the scene where the motorcyclist was determined to have relatively minor injuries considering the nature of the collision.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes were backed up for some time.

Initially STARS Air Ambulance was called to transport the man but the helicopter was turned around. He was transported to the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre by ambulance for treatment.

Highway 2 was busy on Sunday with many cars and motorcycles on the road. May is also Motorcycle Safety Month.