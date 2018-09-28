Minister Christina Gray with Lynsae Moon-Davies, co-owner of the Nook Café. photo submitted

Minimum wage raising to $15 an hour approaching fast

Based on a 40-hour week, someone making increased minimum wage will earn $2,912 more per year

The Alberta government is raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour on Oct. 1st to help hard-working families make ends meet and build an economy that works for everyone.

The increase of $1.40 per hour will make life better for hundreds of thousands of workers and is the final step in the government’s commitment, made in 2015, to a fairer wage for all Albertans.

“Every hard-working Albertan deserves to be paid fairly. The $15 minimum wage will make life more affordable for women, single parents, families and everyone who has been working a full-time job or more but is still struggling to put food on the table and pay their rent. I’m proud that we are delivering on our commitment to everyday Albertan families,” said Minister of Labour Christina Gray.

The increased minimum wage is good for the overall economy as well. Every extra dollar that goes into the pockets of everyday Albertans gets invested back into their community and the local economy.

“I know first-hand the difficulty of raising and providing for a family on a low income. When I was 27, I found myself a single mother of two working a minimum-wage job trying to make ends meet,” said Lynsae Moon-Davies, operator and co-owner of Nook Café.

Based on a 40-hour week, someone making the increased minimum wage will earn $2,912 more per year, which will help ensure that those in the service industry who take care of us can afford to take care of themselves and their families as well.

According to Statistics Canada, restaurant sales in Alberta reached a record high in August, adding $18 million year over year, and are expected to continue rising throughout 2018.

Employers and employees with questions about minimum wages can reach the Employment Standards Contact Centre at 780-427-3731, or toll-free at 1-877-427-3731, or visit www.work.alberta.ca/es.

-Submitted by the Government of Alberta

Previous story
Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote
Next story
UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

Just Posted

Minimum wage raising to $15 an hour approaching fast

Based on a 40-hour week, someone making increased minimum wage will earn $2,912 more per year

Red Deer RCMP present cheques from Regimental Ball proceeds

Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank each recieve $7,500

Fall food drive a tremendous help for Red Deer Food Bank

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints helps to fill shelves of food bank

Don Amero brings rock-tinged country to Red Deer Oct. 10th

Amero will feature tunes from his latest disc at The Velvet Olive

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders during break and enters in progress

Several people arrested in the act of business, garage and shed break-ins

WATCH: Red Deer students don orange shirts for Orange Shirt Day

Alberta Education Minister stopped into Westpark School to discuss importance of the day

Trades and high school grades expanded to First Nations school north of Ponoka

Mamawi Atosketan Native School is officially a K-12 with new $4.9 million building

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Victor Foley denied bail

Was arrested with assault rifle, semi-auto pistol, shotgun and drugs during traffic stop

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Two candidates left in race

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Most Read