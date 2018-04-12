Mayor gives statement in response to Humboldt tragedy

“Like many communities across Canada – and around the world – The City of Red Deer is deeply saddened by the tragic bus crash that occurred in Saskatchewan. Our hearts are heavy as we think of and pray for the Broncos’ families and community of Humboldt.

To honour the Humboldt Broncos who lost their lives and to support the survivors, we invite residents to participate in the national demonstration of solidarity by leaving hockey sticks on their porch or outside City of Red Deer arenas, including the Servus Arena, Collicutt Centre, GH Dawe Community Centre, Kinsmen Arenas and Kinex Arena.

The City will also be joining other communities, schools and organizations across the country in wearing jerseys on Thursday to show support and solidarity for the community of Humboldt. There are few times in life we can all do something to show our national solidarity. Red Deerians are invited to join our fellow Canadians in these small acts to demonstrate to the Broncos’ hockey family and the Humboldt community we grieve with and for them.”

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer