Maskwacis RCMP arrest one, seize firearm after shot fired

28-year-old Derek Feller of Maskwacis charged in incident

Maskwacis, Alberta – One adult male has been charged and a firearm has been seized following a shooting on Montana First Nation. On February 9, 2018, at approximately 10:47 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP responded to a complaint of gunshots fired on Montana Reserve.

An adult couple was walking near the Montana Townsite when they were approached by a lone male in a vehicle. The male began speaking to the couple, then allegedly pointed a firearm at the female. Her male companion attempted to push the firearm away and a struggle ensued. During the struggle one shot was discharged into the air. Following the struggle, the driver of the vehicle fled. The male victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the struggle, not the gunshot, and was treated by ambulance on scene.

Maskwacis RCMP Detachment, Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit and Red Deer Police Dog Services attended. Shortly after attending the scene, police located 28-year-old Derek Feller of Maskwacis, who was arrested without incident. Feller had in his possession an SKS style rifle, which was seized. Feller has been charged with seven counts including Pointing a Firearm and has been remanded for court in Wetaskiwin on February 13, 2018.

-S/Sgt. Simon McDermott

Maskwacis RCMP

Previous story
Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’
Next story
Red Deerians gather at rally for Colten Boushie

Just Posted

‘Help us get rid of the shame of this because shame kills people’

Safe Harbour Society is mourning those who die from opioid overdoses

Maskwacis RCMP arrest one, seize firearm after shot fired

28-year-old Derek Feller of Maskwacis charged in incident

Red Deerians gather at rally for Colten Boushie

Rally takes place at 5 p.m. outside of City Hall

Generals are on the hunt for another Allan Cup

League Championship in Rosetown sets stage for 7-gamer against Fort Sask

Comedian Brent Butt on his way to Red Deer

Popular funny guy recounts Corner Gas days and his approach to stand-up

Red Deer Catholic School Board introduces new Pre-K program

Play-based discovery for early learning in Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

WATCH: Minor injuries in train vs car collision south of Ponoka

Vehicle occupants sustained minor-to-no injuries in a train vs car collision

Ponoka man injured in skidoo accident

Emergency crews were able to locate the patient in a field north of Ponoka

Most Read