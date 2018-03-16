photo submitted

Manon Therriault named new CEO for the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Manon will embed her extensive fundraising and program development expertise into her new role

The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Manon Therriault as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The Foundation enhances healthcare excellence in Central Alberta by raising funds to provide state of the art equipment and services in the Central Zone. Manon enjoyed seven years of exceptional success in fundraising during her work in Eastern Canada, and in June 2016 brought that expertise to Alberta.

Moving from her current role at the Foundation, Manon will embed her extensive fundraising and program development expertise into her new role as CEO.

Manon is fully committed to enhancing patient care, with a passion and focus on fundraising to help reduce patient wait times, ensure patient safety, and keep quality care close to home.

Manon and her husband live in Blackfalds, Alberta and have one young son. She is honoured to be part of this community and is even more thrilled to play an instrumental role in healthcare for patients in Central Alberta, and she is excited to have the opportunity to lead our organization.

Our Board has the utmost confidence in Manon’s skills and abilities, knowing she will be an invaluable asset as we progress into the future.

