Calgary police tactical team members at the shooting scene of a police officer in Calgary on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

The man who died in a police standoff last month in which a Calgary officer was injured was from B.C., Alberta’s police watchdog said Friday.

In an update into its investigation of the March 27 incident, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the 25-year-old man was identified through dental records.

It said his next of kin has been notified, but the watchdog did not release his name, citing the province’s homicide naming rules and out of respect for the man’s family.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer shot, suspect dead

According to ASIRT, the man was found dead inside a burned-out garage in the Abbeydale neighbourhood of northeast Calgary.

The call that began as a reported robbery at a convenience store, before the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack a woman outside a home and then fled, according to police.

An hours-long search ensued before the man was found in a backyard.

Police said that’s when the suspect began firing shots and officers returned fire.

One officer, a five-year constable, was shot and taken to hospital. He was was listed in stable condition in Foothills Hospital shortly after the incident.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association releases domestic violence report

Just Posted

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman discusses Community Paramedic Program

Hoffman was in Red Deer meeting with patients who have used the service

Red Deer’s Deborah Carpenter reflects on her brother Darcy Haugan’s life

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Cirque du Soleil presents their first on-ice experience

Show adds another Red Deer date

Second degree murder charge in Stettler death

RCMP have charged a 51-year-old Stettler man in relation to the death

Karl Subban speaks at RDC Scholarship Breakfast

Father of NHLer P.K. Subban speaks about unlocking potential in young people

Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association releases domestic violence report

Findings show high rates of report participants experienced violence

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

Maskwacis pair charged in recent homicide

Two facing second degree murder charges, two more charged with being accessories

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Most Read