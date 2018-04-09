Lindsay Thurber High School presents Thurber’s Got Talent

Singer-songwriters, cheerleaders, rhythmic gymnasts and more will take to the stage tonight at the Red Deer Memorial Centre to show off their skills.

The event used to be called Thurber Idol for the past 15 years, but the name change was something the organizing committee found important.

“This year we wanted to re-brand it just to try and get more students involved. Now it’s called Thurber’s Got Talent to really try and showcase the talent that we have at our school,” said Alan Towne, teacher advisor at Lindsay Thurber High School who is helping to organize the event.

This year saw auditions span over a week, of which 13 acts were selected to perform.

“It’s usually a pretty big pull for students to audtion because our prizes are pretty significant,” said Towne.

Donated by various sponsors, the first place prize is $500, $250 for second place, $100 for third place and a gift basket for the People’s Choice winner.

Towne said the community has responded well to the event, as it’s showing the students in a positive light.

This year they will be having a gift basket, donated by Dance Magic, as their door prize, with proceeds going towards the Humboldt, Saskatchewan efforts.

The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Red Deer Memorial Centre. Tickets are $13 at the door.