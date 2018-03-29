Leaders from Sunchild First Nation and Red Deer College sign Memorandum of Understanding

UNDERSTANDING - Chief Jonathan Frencheater from Sunchild First Nation and RDC’s President CEO Joel Ward, along with representatives from Sunchild First Nation and Red Deer College. photo submitted

Leaders from Sunchild First Nation and Red Deer College gathered March 28th to sign a Memorandum of Understanding and participate in a pipe ceremony, committing the organizations to exploring the educational options that best meet the unique needs of Sunchild First Nation learners.

“This partnership builds on the long-standing, positive relationship between Red Deer College and Sunchild First Nation,” said Joel Ward, RDC president & CEO. “This MoU establishes a respectful, reciprocal agreement to work with Indigenous communities, furthering RDC’s contribution to reconciliation.”

To achieve this, RDC and Sunchild First Nation will work together to explore educational pathways that will allow students to complete high school and transition into post-secondary education.

“The MOU with RDC is important as it brings real relevant educational opportunities to the community of Sunchild,” said Chief Jonathan Frencheater with Sunchild First Nation.

The new opportunities could include pathways such as high school completion and career exploration for secondary school students, as well as certificate programs and introduction to trades. Support for students transitioning to RDC, including on-campus supports, is another potential opportunity.

“Through the resources, programs and expertise that we have at RDC, we are excited to work with our partners at Sunchild First Nation to find creative and innovative solutions that will help learners succeed,” says Ward. “By working together, we’re supporting and providing opportunities for students, and that’s something that we’re all very passionate about.”

“Sunchild looks forward to the many careers that will be achieved by our members partnering with RDC, thereby increasing a positive lifestyle in our community,” said Chief Frencheater.

-Submitted by Red Deer College