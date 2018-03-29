UNDERSTANDING - Chief Jonathan Frencheater from Sunchild First Nation and RDC’s President CEO Joel Ward, along with representatives from Sunchild First Nation and Red Deer College. photo submitted

Leaders from Sunchild First Nation and Red Deer College sign Memorandum of Understanding

Memorandum formalizes commitment to educational opportunities

Leaders from Sunchild First Nation and Red Deer College gathered March 28th to sign a Memorandum of Understanding and participate in a pipe ceremony, committing the organizations to exploring the educational options that best meet the unique needs of Sunchild First Nation learners.

“This partnership builds on the long-standing, positive relationship between Red Deer College and Sunchild First Nation,” said Joel Ward, RDC president & CEO. “This MoU establishes a respectful, reciprocal agreement to work with Indigenous communities, furthering RDC’s contribution to reconciliation.”

To achieve this, RDC and Sunchild First Nation will work together to explore educational pathways that will allow students to complete high school and transition into post-secondary education.

“The MOU with RDC is important as it brings real relevant educational opportunities to the community of Sunchild,” said Chief Jonathan Frencheater with Sunchild First Nation.

The new opportunities could include pathways such as high school completion and career exploration for secondary school students, as well as certificate programs and introduction to trades. Support for students transitioning to RDC, including on-campus supports, is another potential opportunity.

“Through the resources, programs and expertise that we have at RDC, we are excited to work with our partners at Sunchild First Nation to find creative and innovative solutions that will help learners succeed,” says Ward. “By working together, we’re supporting and providing opportunities for students, and that’s something that we’re all very passionate about.”

“Sunchild looks forward to the many careers that will be achieved by our members partnering with RDC, thereby increasing a positive lifestyle in our community,” said Chief Frencheater.

-Submitted by Red Deer College

Previous story
Green Deer set to beautify city starting April 2nd

Just Posted

Red Deerians ‘unite’ against sexual assault

Take Back the Night march raises awareness

Innisfail’s A Night At The Ranch back for two days come May

Rodeo raising money for good causes

The Illusionists bring their magic to Red Deer

Trickster Jeff Hobson gives us a look into the gang

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

Rebels extend their series after 5-2 win over ‘Canes

Red Deer, down 3-1, will play Game 5 Saturday in Lethbridge

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – March 28th

Catch up on Red Deer’s weekly news

Alberta RCMP: How to be ‘egg-stra’ safe this Easter

RCMP provide some simple Easter safety tips

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Snowfall warning for central Alberta

Environment Canada expects 10 to 20 cms of snowfall overnight of Thursday

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize winner says she will continue fight for girls’ education

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

Two new grain elevators proposed for County of Wetaskiwin

G3 Canada Ltd. expanding into Alberta, proposing elevator south of Wetaskiwin

Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Kris Smith says he may be forced to sell due to B.C.’s new speculation tax.

China’s defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry

China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime in the coming days

Most Read