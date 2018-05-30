Taekwondo athlethes from South Korea perform for Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

South Korean taekwondo athletes have performed for Pope Francis, after a planned show of Korean unity at the Vatican fell apart when the North pulled out at the last minute.

Pope Francis didn’t seem to notice or mind, thanking the athletes Wednesday for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

South Korea’s World Taekwondo organization, the Seoul-led international body, said last week that a demonstration team from the North withdrew from the performance over the U.S.-South Korean military drills.

The performance had been planned to ceremonially open the World Taekwondo’s Grand Prix competition this week in Rome.

The South’s team performed for thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and featured a young girl releasing a dove in a sign of peace.

Related: South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

Related: North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline
Next story
UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP investigate suspicious package

Just Posted

Alberta Ministers pleased with new pipeline deal

Ministers of Transportation and Municipal Affairs Brian Mason and Shaye Anderson say it’s a good day

Red Deer Riggers win home-opener in strange affair

8-7 win brings Riggers to 2-0 early in the Sunburst League season

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blue Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Horse racing returns to Central Alberta

Races will start Aug. 1st

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP investigate suspicious package

Package is a possible possible explosive device

WATCH: Olympian Jane Channell dropped by for a visit with some G.H. Dawe students

Channell and the Grade 4/5 class are involved with the Classroom Champions program

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Most Read