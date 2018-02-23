Judicial council finds no misconduct by Alberta judge of Aboriginal sex assault victim

A panel of peers has concluded there was no misconduct by an Alberta judge following an extensive review of the conduct of Judge R.K. Bodnarek during a 2015 hearing.

In a Feb. 23 release, the Alberta Judicial Council (AJC) found no evidence that Judge Bodnarek failed to provide due diligence of an Aboriginal woman given the pseudonym Angela Cardinal by the CBC.

A panel of judges from all three court levels in the province, along with members of the Alberta Bar and a non-legal representative, conducted the review after four written complaints were received regarding Bodnarek’s treatment of the woman at a preliminary inquiry in June 2015.

The complaints included that while the woman was in custody, she was kept too close to her alleged assailant in a sexual assault case on the judge’s order, the woman did not have her shackles removed as she testified, and the judge’s decisions were influenced by the women’s gender and Aboriginal status.

It was further alleged that the judge influenced his son to make critical comments on social media.

“The Judicial Council panel had before it the transcripts and digital recordings of the proceedings, as well as numerous legal references. It is of the view that the media reports do not fully reflect the difficult circumstances of the proceedings as they presented themselves to Judge Bodnarek,” stated the release.

“The Council has concluded that there was no misconduct on Judge Bodnarek’s part. The council found no evidence that Judge Bodnarek failed to give due consideration of the issues before him.”

In issuing its ruling, the panel stated there were factual and legal reasons for the the woman to be remanded and that Judge Bodnarek sought various assistance in attempting to communicate with the complainant, who was brought to court in an unsuitable condition to testify as she was exhibiting numerous erratic behaviours.

“An Elder and a caseworker were brought in to assist, but were unable to communicate with the complainant. Judge Bodnarek sought representations from all counsel, including duty counsel, who had been asked to assist the court in representing the complainant on this specific issue,” the release explained.

“No counsel objected to the Crown’s request to remand the complainant. Judge Bodnarek’s decision to remand the complainant was based upon the submissions and information provided by counsel as well as his own observations of the events that had unfolded in the courtroom. There is no evidence whatsoever of any impropriety or bad faith in arriving at that decision.”

In response to the rest of the complaints, the panel stated the judge did order the woman shackled or transported and housed in the vicinity of the alleged assailant.

“There is no reason to conclude that Judge Bodnarek anticipated, much less intended, any such contact. Upon being informed of the incident where the complainant and the accused were transported together, Judge Bodnarek added endorsements to the file to specify that the parties be transported and held separately,” stated the release.

As well, the panel noted the judge ordered the woman to testify behind a screen, granted her request to to be in civilian clothing and made efforts to allow her to enter and exit the courtroom to minimize her exposure to the accused. Plus, the panel stated there is no evidence whatsoever that the gender or aboriginal status of the complainant influenced any of Judge Bodnarek’s rulings in this case.

The panel further found that the judge’s son did admit that his social media posting was a misguided attempt to defend his father and was removed once his father learned of it.

“The panel was further satisfied that where Judge Bodnarek made a specific ruling at each stage of the proceedings, the ruling was intended to serve the objectives of the best administration of justice, including the need to ensure that the evidence of what happened to the complainant was acquired,” the release went on to state.

“The panel notes the fortitude with which the complainant ultimately provided her evidence. The search for the truth of what happened to her was important to her and to society as a whole. In the panel’s view, that search played a central role in the rulings that were made by Judge Bodnarek.”

With the AJC’s ruling made, no further steps will be taken and as the matter is still before the courts, the AJC will be making no further comment.