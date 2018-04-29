Judge scolds hunters

“That’s a very expensive deer for you gentlemen – go to Safeway,” Judge W.A. Skinner scolded three young men after fining them for hunting violations.

Co-accused Sheldon Bridge, Dillan Rose and Carson Montpellier appeared in Stettler provincial court April 26.

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon told the court that Stettler Fish and Wildlife received a complaint about an abandoned full-skin deer carcass four miles south of Stettler on Dec. 4. A hunting tag on one of the deer legs was traced back to Carson Montpellier.

Further investigation revealed that in November the three men hunted together near Botha. They dumped the hides into the ditch instead of disposing of it properly.

Bridge pleaded guilty to improperly disposing of an animal carcass and was fined $750 and given a one-year prohibition on applying for a hunting license. After pleading guilty, Rose and Montpellier were also fined $750 and prohibited from applying for a hunting license for one year.