Judge scolds hunters

Illegally dispose of deer carcass

“That’s a very expensive deer for you gentlemen – go to Safeway,” Judge W.A. Skinner scolded three young men after fining them for hunting violations.

Co-accused Sheldon Bridge, Dillan Rose and Carson Montpellier appeared in Stettler provincial court April 26.

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon told the court that Stettler Fish and Wildlife received a complaint about an abandoned full-skin deer carcass four miles south of Stettler on Dec. 4. A hunting tag on one of the deer legs was traced back to Carson Montpellier.

Further investigation revealed that in November the three men hunted together near Botha. They dumped the hides into the ditch instead of disposing of it properly.

Bridge pleaded guilty to improperly disposing of an animal carcass and was fined $750 and given a one-year prohibition on applying for a hunting license. After pleading guilty, Rose and Montpellier were also fined $750 and prohibited from applying for a hunting license for one year.

Previous story
8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

Just Posted

Evening of Decadent Dessert celebrating 24 years of ‘sweet’ success

Red Deer event to benefit Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre

Locally-shot film showcases creative gifts of actors with disabilities

Worst Date Ever entered into the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

UPDATED: Two of three people killed in Maskwacis highway crash identified

A motorcycle, pickup truck and SUV collided on Highway 2A on Thursday night .

Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter, possession of stolen property

Police located a stolen Jeep that had been involved in a collision with a power pole

Red Deer Marlins diving into 2018 season

77 swimmers are registered so far for the summer swim club

WATCH: Red Deer’s Mane Event Expo on this weekend

Event features everything equine

Judge scolds hunters

Illegally dispose of deer carcass

Grass fires keep Rimbey firefighters busy

Ponoka County firefighters battle two grass fires near Rimbey

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

Most Read

  • Judge scolds hunters

    Illegally dispose of deer carcass