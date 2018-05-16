Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his personal attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who he called empty and clueless.

Kenney says, from his experience,Trudeau struggles to grasp complex political issues, particularly the debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

RELATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

In comments published in the Calgary Sun, Kenney said Trudeau “doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing” and called him “an empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl.”

He also said Trudeau can’t read a briefing note longer than a cocktail napkin.

Related: Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the comments show a lot of personal hostility toward Trudeau and says Kenney needs to rise above that to be an effective leader.

Kenney has said he is on a mission to bring back civility to politics and told the legislature a day earlier that “When they go low, we’ll go high.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes
Next story
Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Just Posted

WATCH: Go Girl and Grow Boys events promote healthy living

Red Deer events saw almost 1,500 students participate

Red Deer indie band Ashley’s Rejekts play The Krossing May 26th

Band to launch their new single via a release party

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Central Alberta Rowing Club propelling into new season

Lacombe Lake is home to ‘ideal’ 2.5 km training course

WATCH: Red Deer the first ever to hold a national torch relay in the history of Canada Winter Games

Mackenzie Van Damme named first torchbearer of MNP Canada Games Torch Relay

WATCH: Red Deer special needs children’s charity host 24th annual fundraiser

Aspire Special Needs Centre hopes to raise $120,000

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims with 332 victims

$425 million would be paid to current claimants, $75 million to be set aside for any future claims

B.C. premier receives lukewarm reception at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Speaking to a crowd of about 400 at a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Horgan said they’re committed to ending MSPs

Waters rising in flood-ravaged southern B.C. as residents brace for ‘round two’

Heavy rains and spring runoff combined to push floodwaters to levels not seen in 70 years in and around Grand Forks last week.

Most Read