Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Irving Oil says a “major incident” happened at its oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., this morning.

The company did not provide details, but numerous photos and videos posted to social media show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery.

One Facebook user living nearby reported feeling a “bed-shaking explosion” at around 10:15 a.m.

Irving says on Twitter that they are “actively assessing the situation” and they will share more information when it becomes available.

Saint John Police tweeted that they were responding to the incident, and asked people to stay away from the area.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

Just Posted

Friends of Foes lands at The Krossing Oct. 18th

Band it touring in support of latest CD State of Mind

Local artist Marianne Harris expands her creative ventures

Teaching others also fuels her creative spirit

Rebels beat Raiders on Saturday

Rebels beat the Raiders 4-3 after a nail-biting third period

Queens and Kings both face losses on day two of Thanksgiving tournament

Coaches say Red Deer College teams are playing well off and on during games

Local singer Jamie Woodfin launching campaign to support Ronald McDonald House

Campaign is a part of his ongoing Project WILD experience in Calgary

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Edmonton Police charge man with kidnapping girl with a firearm

The charges stem from an alleged kidnapping in Edmonton of a 14-year-old girl

Rimbey search warrant nets stolen firearms, vehicles,

Four individuals arrested have links to several central Alberta investigations

Trailer hauling heavy equipment hits exit guardrail north of Ponoka

An attempt to get unstuck ripped drive line off the truck

Most Read