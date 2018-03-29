Innisfail’s A Night At The Ranch back for two days come May

A Night at the Ranch is back for its third year, this time with more rodeo action over two days come May.

The charity event is packed with lots of bull riding action for people to see, and will take place May 11th and 12th at the Danies Rodeo Grounds.

On May 11th at 12 p.m. the Gladiator Bucking Horse Challenge will take place, which will be free. Something new this year is the poker tournament, which will also take place the 11th at 5 p.m., but people can sign in at 4 p.m.

There will be mutton bustin’ at 12 p.m. on the Saturday, with professional bull riding to follow at 1 p.m.

“It’s a professional Canadian Pro Rodeo Association and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned event. We’re going to be seeing some of the best bull riders in Canada and in the world coming to Innisfail, which will be really exciting,” said Gillian Grant, who organizes A Night at the Ranch with Kyle Daines.

This year the proceeds will go to the Canadian Pro Sports Medicine Team and the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation.

“In the past two years we’ve actually been able to raise over $20,000 for local not-for-profits. We’ve always donated to the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine, the first year was Innisfail Eagles, we had the Ty Pozzobon Foundation last year as well as Smiles Thru Lindsey,” said Grant.

She added that the entertainment at this year’s after party will be Cole Martin and Bryce West, who happens to also be a bull rider.

Camping those days will also be available onsite.

Tickets for the Saturday rodeo are $25 and $20 for early admission.

Tickets for the bull riding and the poker tournament can be purchased through Eventbrite, the Innisfail Auction Market or at the gate.