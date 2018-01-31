Innisfail RCMP warn residents of phone scams

Suspects calling claim to be an employee from STARS Lottery

Innisfail RCMP are advising residents of a reoccurring phone scam that has come to their attention targeting local residents.

In this scam, suspects contact potential victims by phone, claiming to be an employee from STARS Lottery. Victims are told they have won a “prize” from STARS Lottery and are asked to make a payment to claim their prize. Police would like to remind the public that this is a scam and that if you have won something you should never have to pay any money to get your prize.

If you receive such a call, please do not provide personal information, or make payments or transfer money as this is a scam.

If you are a victim and have NOT lost money, hang up the phone immediately and call the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501.

If you receive a suspicious e-mail soliciting your financial information, advise the bank/agency involved.

If you are a VICTIM OF FRAUD (ie, have lost money), contact your local police, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

