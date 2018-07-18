Innisfail RCMP seize eight dogs from hotel room following earlier arrest

Earlier today, Innisfail RCMP seized eight dogs following the earlier arrest of a female. The dogs were determined to be in distress and were taken to an animal rescue organization for their well-being. The RCMP are seeking public assistance in determining if any of the dogs may have been recently stolen.

On July 17th, at 11:25 p.m., the RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious female. The female was located at a hotel and was believed to have dogs in her possession, contrary to court imposed conditions to not possess animals. The 46-year-old female was arrested. Early this morning, entry was made to the hotel room to check on the dogs and they were removed by the RCMP.

On a separate investigation, Innisfail RCMP received a complaint of a female posing as a law enforcement professional asking questions of a dog owner about her dog and allegedly attempting to take the dog. The matter is still under investigation and the RCMP are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Innisfail RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to help identify if any of the eight dogs recovered from the hotel room are stolen. The RCMP would like to hear from any person who has been approached by a female asking questions about dogs, or have had their dog stolen.

If you have any information, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP