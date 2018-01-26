Innisfail RCMP make two arrests, seizing a firearm

On January 22nd at approximately 7 a.m. RCMP Innisfail received a complaint of a suspicious person. RCMP patrolled to Penhold and observed a female near the Centex Gas station with a number of bags in her possession. A male exited the Centex Gas station and was also detained by police. The investigation continued and both male and female were arrested . Subsequent search of a duffle bag at the scene revealed a loaded firearm. The firearm was secured and seized immediately by police. Both male and female were brought into custody safely and without further incident.

A 25-year-old male of no fixed address has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, unlawful storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000, five counts of breach of recognizance and personation.

A 19-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, unlawful storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, possessing a prohibited firearm, three counts of possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000 and two counts of breach of recognizance.