Innisfail RCMP has concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation resulting in drug trafficking charges against a 31- year-old Central Alberta woman. An investigation into drug trafficking activities at the Zoo Bar in Innisfail was conducted by the Innisfail Detachment General Investigation Section and Red Deer ALERT.

The woman has been charged with one count of drug trafficking under the controlled drugs and substances act.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP