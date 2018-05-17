Improper use of flammable liquids leads to charges after fire

Red Deer business owners reminded to comply with the Alberta Fire Code

A fire in Red Deer due to the improper storage and use of flammable liquids serves as a reminder to business owners to comply with the Alberta Fire Code to ensure the safety of workers.

Red Deer Emergency Services (RDES), responded to and investigated an incident on August 18, 2017 in Red Deer that left two workers and one citizen injured with fire burns at 6104 67th A St. (Lazer Wash).

As a result of the improper use of the flammable liquids, which also put the building and fire fighters at risk, the property owners were charged by The City of Red Deer Fire Prevention Bureau under the Safety Codes Act. The Owners entered into a guilty plea with a settlement in court resulting in a fine of $30,000.

The maximum fine under the Safety Codes Act is $100,000 for each offense and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.

The Alberta Fire Code regulates the use and storage of flammable and combustible liquids to protect property and persons. RDES Fire Prevention Bureau encourages business owners to review their practices for the storage and use of flammable or combustible liquids to ensure they are compliant.

Business owners are invited to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at prevention@reddeer.ca to discuss their operations to ensure compliance.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Evening of Decadent Dessert raises net total of $145,000

Aspire Children’s Raffle raises over $40,000

Harley the dog is the RCMP’s newest recruit

Victim Services dog will help individuals navigating justice system and trauma

Red Deer teacher awarded for health and wellness work

Jonathan Mauro received Dr. Andy Anderson Young Professional Award

Investor’s Group Walk for Alzheimer’s runs June 16th at Bower Ponds

Those interested in taking part can check out www.walkforalzheimers.ca

Red Deer College recognizes outstanding community members

RDC Community Awards recognizes contributions made to the College and Central Alberta

WATCH: Go Girl and Grow Boys events promote healthy living

Red Deer events saw almost 1,500 students participate

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Most Read