Improper use of flammable liquids leads to charges after fire

A fire in Red Deer due to the improper storage and use of flammable liquids serves as a reminder to business owners to comply with the Alberta Fire Code to ensure the safety of workers.

Red Deer Emergency Services (RDES), responded to and investigated an incident on August 18, 2017 in Red Deer that left two workers and one citizen injured with fire burns at 6104 67th A St. (Lazer Wash).

As a result of the improper use of the flammable liquids, which also put the building and fire fighters at risk, the property owners were charged by The City of Red Deer Fire Prevention Bureau under the Safety Codes Act. The Owners entered into a guilty plea with a settlement in court resulting in a fine of $30,000.

The maximum fine under the Safety Codes Act is $100,000 for each offense and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.

The Alberta Fire Code regulates the use and storage of flammable and combustible liquids to protect property and persons. RDES Fire Prevention Bureau encourages business owners to review their practices for the storage and use of flammable or combustible liquids to ensure they are compliant.

Business owners are invited to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at prevention@reddeer.ca to discuss their operations to ensure compliance.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer