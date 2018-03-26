Hwy. 2/ Gaetz Ave. Interchange – Temporary Traffic Pattern Change for Northbound Hwy. 2 traffic

Red Deerians can expect a traffic change

photo submitted

On March 27th a temporary traffic pattern change will be in effect along Hwy. 2, between Taylor Dr. and south of Gaetz Ave. Northbound Hwy. 2 traffic will be detoured onto the southbound lanes of Hwy. 2 where both northbound and southbound traffic will operate. Two lanes will be accommodated in each direction and traffic will be separated by barriers. A detour plan is available on hwy2gaetz.com

This temporary traffic pattern change is required in order erect girders for the Gaetz Ave. bridge. It is anticipated this pattern change will likely be in effect until mid-April, weather permitting.

Reduced speed limits will remain in effect throughout the construction zone. Hwy. 2 has been reduced to 80 km/hr as work is ongoing through the day and night. Road users are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

The Hwy. 2 / Gaetz Ave. Interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting. For detailed project information, please visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd., on behalf of Alberta Transportation, would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience through the construction season.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.

– Submitted by Russell Public Relations Inc.

