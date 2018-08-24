Hot, dry conditions cause power pole fires

Approximately 4,400 customers experienced power interruption

Early this morning, Electric Light & Power crews responded to five separate power outages because of power pole fires.

The hot, dry and smoky conditions created a build-up of dust and debris on the power poles. When light rain mixed with this build-up, electricity was able to travel to the wooden pole and create enough heat to start a fire.

The fires occurred at Taylor Drive near Kent Street, Golden West Avenue, Taylor Drive and 32nd St., Edgar Industrial Drive and Edgar Industrial Way.

Approximately 4,400 customers experienced power interruption that lasted between 20 minutes and six hours depending on the location. All power has been restored.

The City of Red Deer thanks residents for their patience while they worked to restore power quickly.

More information about what to do when your power is out can be found here: http://www.reddeer.ca/city-services/electric-light-and-power/if—your-power-is-out/

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

