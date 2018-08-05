Hitchhiking gone wrong

Blackfalds RCMP investigate assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

On August 4th, 2018 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. a male subject, described as: Caucasian, 26-years-old, slim build, approximately 6” tall and wearing a black tank top and blue jeans, was brought to the Lacombe Hospital with a minor injury that resembled a stab wound. The victim was treated and is in stable condition. The victim reported that he was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe. The victim was picked up by an unknown vehicle around the area of Highway 11A and Highway 2. The vehicle had a male driver and a female passenger. Shortly after the victim was robbed of his belongings and stabbed. The victim then got out of the vehicle and the vehicle drove away.

If anybody has any information on seeing this male, any vehicles picking up hitch hikers in this area and time, you can call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipssubmit.com or by SMS.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP

