Help shape our community by volunteering for a council committee

If you are interested in shaping Red Deer, you can volunteer to sit on one of several boards, committees, and commissions which directly contribute to the decisions made by City council.

Members are needed for the many boards, committees, and commissions including the Community Housing Advisory Board, the Intermunicipal Subdivision & Development Appeal Board, the Library Board, the Mayor’s Recognition Awards Committee, Municipal Planning Commission, the Public Art Commission, the Red Deer & District Family and Community Support Services Board, the Red Deer Appeal & Review Board*, the Red Deer Subdivision & Development Appeal Board* and the River Bend Golf & Recreation Society Committee.

*Members are appointed to both boards simultaneously.

The City is looking for people who have an open mind, are fair and are willing to contribute their time and knowledge. The ability to interpret legislation and communicate effectively are also important skills for successful applicants.

Detailed information for each board, committee, and commission is available online at www.reddeer.ca/committees.

Those interested in joining a board, committee or commission are invited to complete an application form and submit it to Legislative Services no later than Oct. 1st by 9 a.m. Applications can be submitted in person, by fax to 403-346-6195, or by email to legislativeservices@reddeer.ca.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer