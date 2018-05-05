Harvey Weinstein. (Photo by The Associated Press)

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by a Toronto actress, arguing in court documents that he denies “each and every” one of the woman’s allegations.

The actress, who cannot be named, alleges the disgraced Hollywood producer performed oral sex on her without consent in 2000 and — in a subsequent meeting where she says she was expecting an apology — attempted to stick his tongue down her throat. None of the allegations in the lawsuit filed last year have been proven in court.

Weinstein filed a statement of defence in March disputing the actress’s claims.

“Mr. Weinstein denies that there was any sexual assault, sexual battery, harassment or infliction of mental injury or any other wrongful conduct against (the actress) as alleged,” his Canadian lawyers argued in the written documents.

“Mr. Weinstein therefore asks that this action be dismissed,” they add.

In her statement of claim, the actress asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $2 million in ”aggravated and punitive damages” and another $2 million in “general and special damages” for alleged sexual battery, intentional infliction of mental injury and civil conspiracy.

Weinstein countered in his defence that he ”denies that the plaintiff has sustained the injuries and damages alleged in the statement of claim.”

The damages are ”excessive and too remote,” his statement of defence added.

Weinstein also argued that the case should not be subject to a Canadian law that bans time limits for filing lawsuits over alleged sexual assaults and sexual misconduct in which the alleged perpetrator is in a position of trust or authority or the alleged victim is financially, emotionally, physically or otherwise dependent on the perpetrator.

Under Ontario law, a plaintiff generally has two years from the time of an alleged incident to sue someone, but legislation passed in 2016 abolished any time limitation for filing a lawsuit for a matter relating to sexual violence.

The actress said in her lawsuit that she had a small part in a movie being shot in Toronto by Weinstein’s then-company Miramax, and Disney, at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

She has named both companies, and a woman who worked as Weinstein’s assistant at the time, in her suit.

Weinstein, an Oscar-winning film producer, faces sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations from several women.

He was fired from the Weinstein Company – the film studio he co-founded with his brother in 2005 – in October 2017, days after the New York Times published a story detailing some of the allegations against him. Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister has said Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds
Next story
2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Just Posted

$25-a-day child care program is life-changing, parents say

Red Deer families and staff share how the new pilot project makes all the difference

Federal Infrastructure Minister opens wastewater system in Lacombe

Minister Amarjeet Sohi discusses Trans Mountain Pipeline dispute

Several Central Albertans selected to Football Alberta Senior Bowl

Lacombe Rams Jon Ericson and Matt Darnell lead the way for the Rams.

Rebels select 10 players in 2018 WHL Draft

Red Deer will host the draft through 2020

WATCH: Internationally renowned fashion designer Frank Lyman visits Red Deer

Local fashionistas were thrilled to meet their couture icon

WATCH: Westerner Days returns Central Albertans to their western roots

New additions and entertainment lineup announced

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Most Read