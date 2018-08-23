The first ever women’s build was done through Habitat for Humanity Red Deer Aug. 23rd. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer holds first women’s build

New duplex will be the future home of two families in need

Habitat for Humanity in Red Deer held its first ever women’s build on Aug. 23rd in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood.

“We’ve never done one before in Central Alberta. We’ve had around 14 volunteers come out for this event. It’s been really fantastic. We have a whole bunch of women. We have a professional painting company called The Curvy Brush out and one male volunteer, so it’s been great,” said Natasha Bhola, volunteer and communications coordinator at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer.

“We think it’s important to get women to learn some of those skills that you can use around the house too and there was a ton of interest for it on Facebook.”

The new build the women are involved with is a duplex, which will be the future home of two families in need – a family of four on one side and a single mother and her son on the other.

Donning pink t-shirts, the women had the chance to meet other women in the community, learning new building skills and supporting local families to achieve affordable home ownership.

“This event is a great way for women in the community to come out and support local families and meet each other, and they’re having a lot of fun doing it.”

Bhola said she is hoping to do the women’s builds four times a year.

Completed construction on the new duplex is set for early November.

