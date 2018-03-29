Green Deer set to beautify city starting April 2nd

Red Deerians encouraged to participate in Green Deer 2018, an annual city cleanup

Residents are encouraged to participate in Green Deer 2018, an annual city cleanup that starts on Monday, April 2nd and runs until Sunday, June 3rd.

“The Green Deer campaign is about beautifying our city and using the positive actions of the majority to cancel out the careless actions of the few who littered over the winter months,” said Suzanne Jubb, City of Red Deer community and program facilitator.

We’re looking for volunteers from all areas of the city to register to help clean up. Those wanting to participate in the Green Deer program can register by calling 403-309-8411, or visiting the Recreation Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre or Collicutt Centre. Every group registered is automatically entered into a draw to win a barbecue and a barbecue event. A Green Deer toolkit is available on The City’s website for groups wishing to issue clean up challenges to other community groups. More information can be found at www.reddeer.ca/greendeer.

This year, the Green Deer campaign will repeat the Cigarette Butt Awareness program, which educates the public that although each cigarette butt is small, the cumulative effect is large.

“Many people don’t realize that cigarette butts do not disappear, and they are not biodegradable,” said Jubb. “In fact, the buildup of plastic filters and chemicals from cigarette butts is toxic to the animals, plants, and water around us.” Jubb also notes that improperly disposed cigarette butts account for a large portion of the litter collected during our annual city cleanup events. To help reduce cigarette butt litter, pocket ashtrays will be given away throughout the Green Deer campaign.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

