Green Carts rolling out in Red Deer this week

Red Deer, get ready to roll in style. Green Carts have started to make their way to homes in Red Deer this week, and will continue to roll out to homes through to the end of March.

Green Carts are being delivered to all homes that currently receive individual garbage and blue box pickup. The Green Carts come with a Kitchen Container and an information booklet to help residents get acquainted with their new Cart. City of Red Deer staff will also be nearby when Green Carts are dropped off, and are ready to help answer questions you may have about your new Cart and the new program.

Green Carts can be used to dispose of organics, such as yard waste, all food and kitchen scraps, and pet waste for year-round, regular pickup and composting.

Green Cart collection will start the week of April 9th; on your regular garbage pickup day in the same location you normally place your garbage (front street or back alley). The week of April 9th is when yard waste collection would have started for the season, so this start date ensures households can get used to the Green Cart as they do their spring yard clean up.

In the spring of 2019, residents will receive Blue Carts for recycling and Black Carts for regular garbage collection.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.reddeer.ca/carts for all the nitty gritty on using their Green Cart, or email carts@reddeer.ca or call 403-340-BLUE (2583) for more information.