Grand Prairie RCMP search for missing two-year-old boy

GRAND PRAIRIE – RCMP continue to assist in the search for a two-year-old boy who went missing near the Wapiti River at the Canfor Bridge during the evening of July 6. The search has been ongoing since Friday evening and resumed at first light again this morning at 7 a.m.

Search efforts include, boat, air and ground support with assistance from multiple agencies including, Search and Rescue, Grovedale Fire Rescue, Fish and Wildlife, MD of Greenview, County and City of Grande Prairie.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their outpouring of support for the family and search teams but continue to ask people to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to focus on the search.

Further updates will be provided when more information is available.