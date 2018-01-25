Government leaves Red Deer Hospital expansion off priority list again

United Conservative MLAs currently speak of exclusion of hospital from priority list.

The Government of Alberta has left Central Alberta again, leaving a hospital expansion at Red Deer Regional Hospital off Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) health care infrastructure priority list.

This list includes billions in infrastructure dollars for projects in Edmonton and Calgary but ignores the only major hospital in Central Alberta, which has been faced with surgical delays, overcrowding, and a lack of specialized services.

“While the people of Central Alberta have been waiting patiently for this badly-needed project, the NDP proves time and time again that it is completely out of touch with the priorities of everyday Albertans,” said United Conservative Health Critic Tany Yao.

Olds MLA Nathan Cooper said the the government is playing politics

“It is not unreasonable for the residents of Alberta’s third largest city, and those surrounding Red Deer, to have access to proper health serves. In the meantime, central Albertans continue to face lengthy wait times or hours of travel to receive the life-saving treatment they deserve to get much closer to home.”

-Connolly