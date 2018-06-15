Free World Refugee Day events take place June 20th

Red Deerians will have the opportunity to engage with newcomers

World Refugee Day is fast approaching and with that comes many events put on by Central Alberta Refugee Effort (C.A.R.E.) on June 20th.

Various activities will take place at The HUB, the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery and Festival Hall. These free events will offer opportunities to the community to engage with newcomers who have arrived in Red Deer and learn from each other.

The hope is that this will lead to a more welcoming and inclusive community, embracing the diversity, which has grown in Red Deer, to affect positive change for refugees globally and locally.

Art activities and drumming will take place at The Hub from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., two movie showings on refugees will be shown at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and panel speakers, a free community dinner and performance by local refugee children will be at Festival Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register call Jan or Sadia at 403 346 8818.