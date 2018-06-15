photo submitted

Free World Refugee Day events take place June 20th

Red Deerians will have the opportunity to engage with newcomers

World Refugee Day is fast approaching and with that comes many events put on by Central Alberta Refugee Effort (C.A.R.E.) on June 20th.

Various activities will take place at The HUB, the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery and Festival Hall. These free events will offer opportunities to the community to engage with newcomers who have arrived in Red Deer and learn from each other.

The hope is that this will lead to a more welcoming and inclusive community, embracing the diversity, which has grown in Red Deer, to affect positive change for refugees globally and locally.

Art activities and drumming will take place at The Hub from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., two movie showings on refugees will be shown at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and panel speakers, a free community dinner and performance by local refugee children will be at Festival Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register call Jan or Sadia at 403 346 8818.

Previous story
Co-op donates $105,000 for outdoor living classroom
Next story
Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

Just Posted

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes raises over $42,000 for Women’s Outreach

Men donned their heels for a good cause

Country star Aaron Pritchett set to hit Westerner Days

Pritchett performs July 18th on the Centrium mainstage

The Mustard Seed will now provide lunches to students in the summer

Thanks to Red Deerians, the cost of lunches is down to $2 each

Ponoka union staff approve strike

“Vast majority” of staff voted in favour of a strike against the town, 72-hours notice required

UPDATE: Johnstone Crossing fire caused by child’s fire-play

Total damage to both homes estimated to be $650,000

WATCH: Police Dog Service Training Centre holds official opening of expanded agility field

Other portion of land will be used for human remains detection

Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

Japanese officials are waiting to discuss the issue with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

UPDATED: B.C. Christian university loses fight for law school in Canada’s top court

The court found that the school would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

By-election called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

The Alberta Government made the announcement June 14

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

Most Read