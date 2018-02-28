Black Press File Photo

Fred Penner coming to Alberta Culture Days

Famed Childrens’ performer will play concert at the Memorial Centre

Canadian children’s music legend Fred Penner will be performing in this year’s Alberta Culture Days.

Penb=ner will play the Memorial Centre at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29th.

The City of Red Deer recently sent out a press release announcing the musician, best known for his show Fred Penner’s Place, which aired for 12 seasons on CBC. Penner also produced 12 children’s albums, three of which won the Juno Award for Childrens’ Album of the Year.

“We’re excited for this rare opportunity to showcase such a talented performer in our city,” said Caryn Ouwehand, special events programmer. “Fred Penner can communicate with children and families in such a fun and meaningful way. He is an iconic example of Canadian culture and an ideal fit for Alberta Culture Days.”

Alberta Culture Days runs from Sept. 28th-30th and celebrates arts and cultures in cities across Canada.

Free, family-friendly events are available throughout the festival.

-Vaughan

