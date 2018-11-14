First Nation marks ‘milestone’ land deal at Alberta ceremony

Lubicon Lake First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan says a long-awaited treaty signed last month will allow ‘drastic’ improvements in the community. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley attended a ceremony marking the deal on Tuesday.
The Canadian Press
Lubicon Lake First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan signed treaty last month
