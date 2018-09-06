Firefighters’ National Memorial Day to be marked this weekend

The public is invited to join Red Deer Emergency Services for a Memorial March ceremony on Sept. 9th.

The second Sunday in September is Firefighters’ National Memorial Day, designated in memory of firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.

Emergency Services Honour Guards will lay a wreath of remembrance and observe a minute of silence to remember and reflect on the loss of fire fighters, emergency medical service members and law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their community.

Uniformed members of both Police and Central Alberta Emergency Services will be on parade as well.

The ceremony will commence at 9:30 a.m. at Red Deer Emergency Services Station 1, 4941 46 Street, and will conclude at approximately 10:00 a.m.

In accordance with federal protocol, both the Canada and The City of Red Deer flags will be lowered to half-mast.

Attendees are asked to gather on the south side of Station 1.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer