Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there are some critics who will never be convinced that he’s doing enough to ensure the Trans Mountain expansion project goes ahead, but he adds his government is working hard as a deadline imposed by pipeline builder Kinder Morgan fast approaches.

“Let’s be honest about these things. I don’t think there is anything that I can say that would reassure some of my critics who have such little faith in my government getting anything done for Alberta,” Trudeau said in Calgary on Tuesday after he reaffirmed Ottawa’s $1.5-billion commitment toward a light-rail transit project in the city.

“I don’t think there’s any magic phrase I can say that will have critics and skeptics put down their criticism and say, ‘You know what? The prime minister reassured me today.’”

As Trudeau spoke, a small group of protesters were heard shouting “Build KM” and “Build that pipe.”

The $7.4-billion Trans Mountain project would triple the flow of heavy oil products from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C. Texas-based Kinder Morgan has warned it will pull the plug by month’s end if hurdles to expanding the pipeline through British Columbia remain.

Trudeau would not say whether he had meetings planned with any Kinder Morgan executives while he was in town. The company’s Canadian division was to hold its annual shareholder meeting in Calgary on Wednesday.

“I am very confident that all of our officials and our finance ministers and the folks involved in direct discussions with Kinder Morgan are extremely engaged with all necessary parties,” he said.

“As I’ve said many times, we continue to work very, very hard, both visibly and behind the scenes, and when we have something to announce, you guys will be the first to know.”

Trudeau said his government is looking at legislative, legal and financial avenues to get the project moving, but added he won’t negotiate in public.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he’s spoken with Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley several times about the pipeline and believes their support for the project is sincere.

“I’m confident that what you’re hearing is actually true, that both the federal and provincial governments are absolutely committed to getting this done and will use every tool in the toolbox they’ve got to make it happen,” he said.

“I’m super impatient, as we all are. I want to see shovels in the ground. But every time someone says to me they need to be doing more, I always say: ‘What exactly? What are you looking for? Is throwing Elizabeth May in jail enough for you?’”

May, the federal Green party leader, was arrested in Burnaby earlier this year while protesting the project, along with Kennedy Stewart, the NDP MP who is stepping down to run for Vancouver mayor.

Trudeau’s government approved expansion of the Trans Mountain line in 2016, but the B.C. government has been fighting it. Last month, Kinder Morgan stopped all non-essential spending on the project and said it wants assurances by the end of this month that the expansion will proceed.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer the first ever to hold a national torch relay in the history of Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer the first ever to hold a national torch relay in the history of Canada Winter Games

Mackenzie Van Damme named first torchbearer of MNP Canada Games Torch Relay

City council passes third reading on cannabis retail legislation

A report due in about 14 months’ time will help council see where things stand

New pickleball facility set for St. Joseph High School

City council approved the development of the facility during this week’s meeting

Red Deer County contributes additional $400,000 to the Red Deer Airport

Funding aimed at maintaining existing infrastructure and ensuring that runway conditions are safe

Rights for a preliminary inquiry waved by former MLA

Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference

WATCH: Red Deer special needs children’s charity host 24th annual fundraiser

Aspire Special Needs Centre hopes to raise $120,000

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

A staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed as a Spice Girl

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza’s border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Federal budget bill quietly proposes tool to ease penalties for corporate crime

A proposal that would allow prosecutors to suspend criminal charges against companies has been added to fed’s budget legislation.

Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

An employee of the Conservatives’ lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired

Most Read