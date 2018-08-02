Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

A fatal collision and a wildfire are causing major traffic snarls for people trying to drive east or west through the mountain parks along the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Field, after a woman was killed in a traffic accident.

Mounties say traffic is backed up in both directions.

Meanwhile, Highway 93 remains closed in both directions from Radium, into Alberta due to a forest fire.

There is no information on when either route will reopen.

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A truck was on fire off Taylor Drive earlier today

Just Posted

A truck was on fire off Taylor Drive earlier today

Emergency crews were on scene quickly to put it out

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at mall

The male driver wore a white face mask and dark coveralls with reflective stripes

Pride Society continues to shine through the negative comments

Pride Week takes place Aug. 12-18th in Red Deer

Red Deer woman killed in motorcycle crash on B.C. highway

Police investigating why the rider lost control

Red Deer RCMP arrest six on drug trafficking charges

Methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB and fentanyl seized over the past month

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of all news Red Deer

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Caroline woman charged after Sundre non-profit society money missing

Sundre Community Van Society treasurer, Robin Strub, 30, arrested

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Most Read