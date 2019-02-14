FILE - March 15, 2013, file photo (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Facebook Live post nets wiretapping charge for U.S. student

The student posted a Maryland congressman’s staffer on Facebook Live without consent

A university student who’s accused of putting a conversation with a Maryland congressman’s staffer on Facebook Live without consent has been charged with illegal wiretapping.

State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced the charge Thursday against 20-year-old Jake Burdett, a Salisbury University student.

Prosecutors say Burdett, an advocate for Maryland Marijuana Justice, took part in a rally in front of Rep. Andy Harris’ office in Salisbury in October, then he and others met with a member of the congressman’s staff in his office.

Harris’ staff told the group not to record the meeting, citing office policy, but prosecutors say Burdett recorded and streamed it on Facebook Live without the staffer’s consent. Burdett is charged with illegally recording the staffer and distributing it.

Burdett didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The Associated Press

