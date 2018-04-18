photo submitted

Education for Somali Girls & Boys Fund raising money for new Somali residence

Third annual Mother’s Day Tea Party and Luncheon takes place May 5th

The third annual Mother’s Day Tea Party and Luncheon is fast approaching, and it’s all for a good cause.

The Education for Somalia Girls & Boys Fund is an organization that aims to enhance the quality of life for Somali girls and boys by opening up opportunities for educational advancement.

Founder and President Zainab Mohamoud has been working hard now for a few years to help Somali children get the education they deserve.

The Mother’s Day event is the one big event she has been holding each year, and this year the goal is to raise $100,000 to build, furnish and maintain a residence for the 200 orphans who don’t have access to adequate shelter near the school in the town of Bo’ame, Somalia.

Mohamoud started her fundraising efforts in 2014, and with a big amount of help from the community, she was able to raise money to build a school. The school, called Open the Doors (Lugatoor), was opened in 2015.

“They were really so happy,” she said about the kids.

The $100,000 goal this year will go towards a new residence, along with hiring new teachers, so that more students can attend the school.

So far, $22,000 has been raised towards the residence.

Born in Somalia herself, Mohamoud wanted to give back, and has been a big part in helping to build the school. She’s even gone to Somalia and seen firsthand what the kids have been through.

“When you see how people live out there, it’s overwhelming.”

Jan Underwood, the emcee of the event, said she hopes to see teachers from Canada eventually going out to Somalia to help train others.

This year’s Mother’s Day event takes place May 5th from 12 p.m. 3 p.m. at the Radisson Red Deer Hotel.

There will be door prizes, an international fashion show, silent auction, family portraits and more. Tickets are $50 each and all of the proceeds will go to the Education for Somali Girls & Boys Fund. For tickets visit Messinger Meats or go online to https://tinyurl.com/ydxgtkqf.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deerian receives award for aiding RCMP officer in arrest
Next story
WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

Just Posted

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

A weekly recap of the week in news

WATCH: Red Deerian receives award for aiding RCMP officer in arrest

Lonnie Amundson, rugby player, tackled a fleeing suspect to help ailing officer

Man threatens to kill partner, kids, dog

This is a very serious offence: Judge

Six month investigation into an armed robbery in Innisfail has resulted in charges

Individual charged with 15 criminal code charges

RDC’s annual Fine Wine & Food Tasting takes place this week

Event brings together some of the best vendors of beverages and food from across Central Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer’s latest ‘Ghost’ statue unveiled at Servus Arena

‘The Face-off’ is the 11th ‘Ghost’ in the notable bronze series

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Maskwacis man charged with assault with a weapon after mall parking lot incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to an assault in progress

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring 30 NHL players, alumni

Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke to perform at event

Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

WATCH: Central Albertan receives award for aiding RCMP officer in arrest

Lonnie Amundson, rugby player, tackled a fleeing suspect to help ailing officer

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Most Read