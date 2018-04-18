Education for Somali Girls & Boys Fund raising money for new Somali residence

The third annual Mother’s Day Tea Party and Luncheon is fast approaching, and it’s all for a good cause.

The Education for Somalia Girls & Boys Fund is an organization that aims to enhance the quality of life for Somali girls and boys by opening up opportunities for educational advancement.

Founder and President Zainab Mohamoud has been working hard now for a few years to help Somali children get the education they deserve.

The Mother’s Day event is the one big event she has been holding each year, and this year the goal is to raise $100,000 to build, furnish and maintain a residence for the 200 orphans who don’t have access to adequate shelter near the school in the town of Bo’ame, Somalia.

Mohamoud started her fundraising efforts in 2014, and with a big amount of help from the community, she was able to raise money to build a school. The school, called Open the Doors (Lugatoor), was opened in 2015.

“They were really so happy,” she said about the kids.

The $100,000 goal this year will go towards a new residence, along with hiring new teachers, so that more students can attend the school.

So far, $22,000 has been raised towards the residence.

Born in Somalia herself, Mohamoud wanted to give back, and has been a big part in helping to build the school. She’s even gone to Somalia and seen firsthand what the kids have been through.

“When you see how people live out there, it’s overwhelming.”

Jan Underwood, the emcee of the event, said she hopes to see teachers from Canada eventually going out to Somalia to help train others.

This year’s Mother’s Day event takes place May 5th from 12 p.m. 3 p.m. at the Radisson Red Deer Hotel.

There will be door prizes, an international fashion show, silent auction, family portraits and more. Tickets are $50 each and all of the proceeds will go to the Education for Somali Girls & Boys Fund. For tickets visit Messinger Meats or go online to https://tinyurl.com/ydxgtkqf.