Downtown roads closed for an event Aug. 12th

Drivers reminded to watch for pedestrians and cyclists in the area

Motorists heading downtown can expect a few detours as multiple roads will be closed for a special event this Sunday.

The following streets will be closed on August 12th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

 49 Avenue from 49 Street to 52 Street

 50 Avenue from 49 Street to 52 Street

 50 Street from 51 Avenue to 48 Avenue

 51 Street from 50 Avenue to 48 Avenue

 52 Street from 50 Avenue to 48 Avenue

Detours will be in place along 51st Ave., 49th St. and 48th Ave. Drivers are reminded to use extra caution and watch for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

These road closures are featured on The City’s Traffic Impact Map, available online at www.reddeer.ca/roadclosures.

-Submitted by City of Red Deer