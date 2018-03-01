Red Deer Express File Photo

Downtown Business Association looking for vendors

Markets in need of local vendors

The Downtown Business Association (DBA) is looking to fill two vacant spots in their upcoming markets.

The weekly, rain or shine, ATB Financial Downtown Market is on every Wednesday from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m throughout the summer months on Little Gaetz. Products include fresh produce, locally raised meat and baked goods.

Red Deer Lights the Night is the annual kick-off to the holiday season which brings in thousands of people to the downtown core each year.

All products to both markets must be handmade, home-baked or home-grown in Alberta by the vendor, which is a Alberta Agriculture and Rural Development requirement.

Wholesale, resale or commercially available products are not permitted at the markets.

Vendor guidelines can be found on the vendor application form which can be found at downtownmarket.ca

-Vaughan

Previous story
Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system
Next story
MEC to stop ordering from gun-linked company

Just Posted

Red Deer College gets green light in degree-granting status

RDC will now become a polytechnic institute

Downtown Business Association looking for vendors

Markets in need of local vendors

Heavy snowfall warning issued for much of central Alberta

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday

Red Deer College hosts ‘The Decision’

Mininster to make an announcement on Thursday, March 1st

Rebels score huge OT win over Hitmen

Red Deer looking ahead to Friday game against Kootenay

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Heavy snowfall warning issued for much of central Alberta

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday

Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

UPDATE: Trump promises big tariffs on steel, aluminum; impact on Canada still unclear

A White House official says President Donald Trump will announce whether he’ll impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

MEC to stop ordering from gun-linked company

Retailer MEC to stop ordering from Vista Outdoor in response to Florida shooting

The healing power of coffee

Bravery Blends donates a portion of proceeds to PTSD organizations

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

Most Read