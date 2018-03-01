Downtown Business Association looking for vendors

Markets in need of local vendors

The Downtown Business Association (DBA) is looking to fill two vacant spots in their upcoming markets.

The weekly, rain or shine, ATB Financial Downtown Market is on every Wednesday from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m throughout the summer months on Little Gaetz. Products include fresh produce, locally raised meat and baked goods.

Red Deer Lights the Night is the annual kick-off to the holiday season which brings in thousands of people to the downtown core each year.

All products to both markets must be handmade, home-baked or home-grown in Alberta by the vendor, which is a Alberta Agriculture and Rural Development requirement.

Wholesale, resale or commercially available products are not permitted at the markets.

Vendor guidelines can be found on the vendor application form which can be found at downtownmarket.ca

-Vaughan