A tragic accident claimed the life of a rodeo advocate over the weekend

The world has lost one of rodeo’s biggest advocates.

The three vehicle collision near Ponoka Friday night took the life of Darrell Paulovich and it has shocked everyone who knew him.

Darrell was a dedicated rodeo fan and was always seen at the Ponoka Stampede and the Canadian Finals Rodeo, and his passing is something that has affected everyone who knew him.

At the time, Darrell was heading home from the Foothills Cowboy Association Finals.

More to come.