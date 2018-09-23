photo submitted

Crews respond to diesel spill in Penhold

Individuals transferred diesel from one truck to the other

On Sept. 23rd shortly after 2 p.m. Penhold Fire Crews responded to a diesel leak on McDougall Cl.

Acting Fire Lieutenant Jamie Southwell said, “We found two vehicles with slip tanks in the back leaking fuel. It appears that they were transferring diesel from one to the other and there was some leakage.”

Southwell added that the firefighters used absorbent to contain the leak and Public Works vacuumed up the spill. The owners were requested to properly wash their vehicles.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said, “There were no injuries and we were unable to determine exactly how many litres were spilled.”

