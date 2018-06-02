A new rainbow sidewalk in Courtenay was vandalized shortly after it was painted Friday. Scott Stanfield photo

Courtenay’s new rainbow sidewalk vandalized

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

It didn’t take long for Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk to be vandalized.

Located at the intersection of Fifth and Duncan in the downtown core, the multi-colored Pride diversity crosswalk was painted Friday night. That same night, a few people who were in the area could hear truck tires squealing at the intersection. One person said it was a white truck.

“But it’s still gorgeous, we still have the beautiful colour in downtown Courtenay,” Jenny Deters, owner of Design Therapy on Fifth, said Saturday afternoon. “We’re happy to be spreading the love down here, showing that everybody is included in our community.”

Saturday night, an event dubbed Elevate the Intersection will launch the new crosswalk.

The rainbow symbol has celebrated diversity since the late-‘70s when the colours were used in the flag for the Gay Pride Movement. Widely accepted as a symbol of inclusiveness, such crosswalks have been installed throughout North America in recent years. Several Island communities have rainbow sidewalks.

Last summer in Campbell River, a rainbow sidewalk was damaged by car tires marks minutes after it was installed.

“It was expected, but what I’m excited about is the fact that it seems like the majority of people in our community are behind the rainbow,” Deters said. “There’s only a very few who are trying to wreck it for the rest of them, and we’re not going to let them wreck it.”

Due to the number of colours, rainbow crosswalks cost about $1,500 to install and another $1,500 a year to refresh, according to the City of Courtenay.

Previous story
Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Just Posted

Courtenay’s new rainbow sidewalk vandalized

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Central Music Festival presents Shaky Ground on June 16th

Band members are uniting in a show that also features the Charlie Jacobson Band

WATCH: Former NHLer Theo Fleury headlines 2018 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Twelve Albertans were enshrined into the Hall in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders wanted on multiple warrants

Public a big help in reporting suspicious incidents

Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Students honoured with special awards for outstanding achievements

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

Ponoka Lions Club bus rescues Special Olympic athletes

Bus breakdown could have been bad, Ponoka groups come to save the day

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Jesus Chapman went missing May 22 from the Wetaskiwin Mall

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Most Read