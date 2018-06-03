Councillor Lawrence Lee re-elected to FCM board of directors

Election took place in Halifax at the FCM annual general meeting June 3rd

On June 3rd, Councillor Lawrence Lee was elected to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) board, which develops policy and advocates in the interests of municipalities to the federal government.

“I am honoured to be re-elected into this position, a position that enables me to represent Red Deer, and the interests of communities across our province,” said Lee. “Developing policy on issues such as legalization of cannabis, the opioid crisis, affordable housing, infrastructure, transportation and policing is critical as we continue to ensure our voice is heard as part of the federal conversation.”

The election took place in Halifax at the FCM annual general meeting June 3rd. Red Deer City councillors passed a resolution supporting Lee’s bid for the board.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has been the national voice of municipal government since 1901. Members include Canada’s largest cities, small urban and rural communities, and 20 provincial and territorial associations. Municipal leaders from all parts of Canada assemble annually to establish FCM policy on key issues.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer