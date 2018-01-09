WEATHER UPDATE - Red Deerians can expect cold conditions with high wind cill until the weekend. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Cold returns but no snow accumulation expected for Red Deer

There are, however, strong 30 km/hr winds coming out of the north that will gust to 50 km/hr

Red Deerians will avoid the heavy snowfall of northern Alberta, but will see cold temperatures until the weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“We are not looking at a lot of accumulation for Red Deer today. There will be period of light snow and at the very most two centimeters,” Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada Natalie Hasell said.

There are, however, strong 30 km/hr winds coming out of the north that will gust to 50 km/hr, which will bring in the cold temperatures.

“That may lead to drifting snow or bl0wing snow, especially in wind open areas — so visibility could be affected,” Hasell said.

Weather models predict a daytime high of -16 C for Wednesday, with the windchill making it feel like -25 C. Temperatures in the evening will fall to -20 C, which will feel like -29 C with the wind.

“We aren’t looking at extreme values of wind chill but we are looking at some risk, especially for people who may be exposed for an extended period of time.

“So there is risk of frost bite and hypothermia, just not an extreme risk,” Hasell said.

Cold temperatures will continue throughout the week, with Red Deer not seeing a slight improvement until Friday. From there, the region can expect higher temperatures throughout the weekend.

The return of cold temperatures will also signal the return of icy road conditions.

“We are also dealing with light snow on top of what could be ice, so road conditions could be difficult. If you do have to travel in these conditions, take the necessary precautions and pay attention to the conditions you are dealing with,” Hasell said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada recommends drivers, if they need to travel, have a winter survival kit in their vehicle

“If you don’t know how to put one of those together, have a look at getprepared.gc.ca,” Hasell said.

Hasell said it also important to remember to remain in your vehicle if you get stranded

“Assuming that your windows are intact, your car will offer you more shelter than the building in the distance because distances are really hard to determine on the highway. Hopefully with your emergency kit, you will feel comfortable and hopefully you are within cell phone range to call out for help,” she said.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

