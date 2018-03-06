City of Red Deer permit values double compared to last year

Building permits have doubled in value over 2017 for the first two months of the year in Red Deer.

This year, permits are currently valued at $46.7 million, which is more than double of last year which sat at $21.3 million.

Strong leaders include commercial, industrial and public sector permits, with residential values lagging behind

New permits include a permit valued at $3.5 million for a new car dealership, a $1.7 million permit for an exterior renovations business and a $1.9 million permit for a new heat and power generator at Red Deer College.

Monthly permit statistics can be found on the City’s website.

-Vaughan