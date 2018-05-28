City and AHS meet to discuss need for a provincial strategy for opioid crisis

Mayor Veer and representatives discussed the City’s request for clarity from the Province

Mayor Tara Veer and representatives of Alberta Heather Services (AHS) met last week to talk about supervised consumption services and other health issues affecting residents in Central Alberta.

The meeting followed City council’s approval of land use for supervised consumption at the Red Deer Regional Hospital grounds, consideration of upcoming licensing bylaw and for the provincial government’s plans for supervised consumption services in response to the national opioid crisis.

Veer and AHS representatives discussed the City’s request for clarity from the Province around their planning for potential supervised consumption services sites in Red Deer, the community drug and alcohol strategy, needle debris clean-up, addictions treatment, and the need for general health services expansion in Red Deer.

“Collaboration between Alberta Heath Services and the City is critical to finding short, medium and long-term solutions that are in the best health and safety interests of our community,” said Veer.

“The lack of clear Provincial process regarding supervised consumption services locally magnifies the need for us all to work together on a go-forward basis.”

“Alberta Health Services is committed to working closely with our partners including the provincial health ministry Alberta Health, the City, and local agencies to see supervised consumption services established in Red Deer,” said Kerry Bales, chief zone officer with Alberta Health Services, Central Zone. “We look forward to working together and exploring possible solutions for temporary and permanent locations in the community.”

During the meeting, AHS committed to meet with Turning Point to talk about potential solutions that are in the best interest of their clients and community.

AHS has since had the opportunity to meet with Turning Point, as well as the office of the provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health to begin these discussions.