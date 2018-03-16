THRIVING BUSINESS - Cilantro and Chive Owner Riley Kay and Restaurant Manager Jason Burns were pleased to accept the 2018 Alberta Beer Award for Best Pub/Restaurant. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Cilantro and Chive wins big at 2018 Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe business takes home top honours for Pub/Restaurant of the Year

Cilantro and Chive in Lacombe recently was awarded the Pub/Restaurant of Year Award at the first annual 2018 Alberta Beer Awards.

The restaurant was nominated alongside 35 other restaurants across the province that specialize in providing Alberta craft beers along with their menu.

“In our fridge we carry 135 different beers and the majority are from Alberta,” Cilantro and Chive Restaurant Manager Jason Burns said. “It keeps growing because the demand is there from our guests. There are new breweries opening up all the time that we want to support.”

Burns said winning the award was unbelievable and humbling, adding they were happy to just be nominated.

“We got into this business of hospitality to take care of people,” he said. “This is our house and we do our best to take care of people using local suppliers. The craft beer has naturally been local suppliers that we want to contribute to and support.”

Cilantro and Chive supports many different brewers, including brewers close to home like Troubled Monk in Red Deer and Blind Man Brewing in Lacombe.

“We have inadvertently become a hub for the craft beer scene here in Central Alberta,” Burns said.

Being a hub means that Burns and his team at Cilantro and Chive have been able to meet people from across the province and beyond who have stopped into Lacombe to try it out.

“It blows us away anytime we hear that and it adds fuel to the fire to be that much better,” he said. “We have a reputation to uphold and we try to always get better as the years go on. “

Getting better, according to Burns, is made easier by the burgeoning Alberta craft beer market.

“Craft beer is so diverse and even for myself, I was in the restaurant scene for a long time but didn’t understand craft beer. I really thought beer was one colour and it was pretty standard,” Burns said. “When you understand how beer was originally made hundreds of years ago, you understand that the diversity in it gives it amazing food pairings.”

Having relationships with brewers and understanding the science and history of beer has allowed Cilantro to cater their meals, too.

“The thing I love about craft beer so much is that everyone has a certain style and everybody really tries to get out of their comfort zones and try new things,” he said.

When it comes to the future of Cilantro and Chive, Burns said they are only as good as their last guest.

“We keep reinvesting into the business,” he said. “People say you should expand or get bigger, but we still want to make the environment here better. We want to become more efficient and hold ourselves up to high standards because people put us on the same level as corporate restaurants.

“We need to be at that level in every aspect.”

He added the future of Cilantro and Chive goes hand and hand with other businesses in Lacombe.

“We are so intertwined with the community and other businesses. We will go naturally with where they take us.”

He added, “It has been a whole week of good feels. We are so grateful to the Alberta craft beer scene and we will continue to be at the leading edge…hopefully.”

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Lacombeexpress/

and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/lacombeexpress.

Previous story
Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre hosts fundraising production

Just Posted

Cilantro and Chive wins big at 2018 Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe business takes home top honours for Pub/Restaurant of the Year

Certified Sustainable Beef Workshop introduces new approach

Alberta beef industry is one of the most sustainable industries in the province

Six people arrested in stolen vehicle operation

Red Deer RCMP executed outstanding warrants involving 42 Criminal Code charges

A special fundraising concert in support of A Better World runs April 7th

Red Deer Youth and Community Orchestra is teaming up with the Lacombe-based Rosedale Valley Strings

WATCH: Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Over 250 First Nations teams to converge on Edmonton for Native provincials

The 25th anniversary of the Alberta Native Provincial Hockey Championships starts April 5

Leduc County resident comes home, finds four culprits robbing the place

Leduc RCMP arrest four suspects after rural break and enter

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

Most Read